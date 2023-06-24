Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

