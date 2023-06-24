DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $41.38

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.38, but opened at $39.20. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 400,798 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -89.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.