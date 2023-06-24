Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.83. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 3,624,644 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

