Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $114.94

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $114.94, but opened at $111.63. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 109,991 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market cap of $552.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

