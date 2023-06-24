Diversified Trust Co Acquires 857 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.35. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

