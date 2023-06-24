Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

