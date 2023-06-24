Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,042 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

