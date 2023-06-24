Diversified Trust Co Invests $468,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LYB opened at $88.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.
LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.39.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
