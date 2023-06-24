Diversified Trust Co Makes New $480,000 Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,359 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 115,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $5,194,928.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842,956 shares in the company, valued at $34,940,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $5,194,928.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,940,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,664,457 shares of company stock worth $72,700,485 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.2 %

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Stories

