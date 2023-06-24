Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,510 shares of company stock worth $9,666,120. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

