Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

