Diversified Trust Co Sells 12,549 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after buying an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

