DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.52.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $26.65.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock worth $37,166,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

