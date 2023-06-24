Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

MSFT opened at $335.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average of $277.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.