DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after buying an additional 677,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

DTE stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

