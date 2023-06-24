e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

ELF opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.11.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $22,326,634 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,289,000 after purchasing an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

