Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

