Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

