Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,559 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy Stock Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 42,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.