Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.54. Exscientia shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 20,207 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
