Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.54. Exscientia shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 20,207 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

