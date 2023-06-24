Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

