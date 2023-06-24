Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

