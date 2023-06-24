Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

