FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,595 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,812 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

