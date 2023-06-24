First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.16

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.16 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 51098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised First Capital Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

