First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

