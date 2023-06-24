First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 207,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 174,130 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $655.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

