First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 159,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 210,720 shares.The stock last traded at $50.73 and had previously closed at $50.77.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
