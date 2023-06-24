First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 159,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 210,720 shares.The stock last traded at $50.73 and had previously closed at $50.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after purchasing an additional 826,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,218,000 after buying an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 353,133 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

