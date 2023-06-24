Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 8.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.