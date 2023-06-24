Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

