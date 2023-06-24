Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $36.93 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

