Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

