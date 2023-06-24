Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $192.24.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,281 shares of company stock worth $3,182,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

