Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,313 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPD opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

