Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

