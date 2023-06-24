Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 251,903 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $72.41 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

