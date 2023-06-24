Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $106.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

