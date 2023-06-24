Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $286.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

