Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.