Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,675. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

