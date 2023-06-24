Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 0.0 %

GNTX opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

