Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $528,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

