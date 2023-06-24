Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $547,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

