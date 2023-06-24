Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its 200-day moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

