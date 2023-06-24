Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $81,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $372.78 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $395.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

