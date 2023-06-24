Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302,480 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

