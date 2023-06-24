Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,537 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of LNC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

