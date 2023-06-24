Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $232,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

