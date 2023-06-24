Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $11,625,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 76.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $215.11 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

