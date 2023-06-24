Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $889,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

